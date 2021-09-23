Only 53 MW of additional capacity was added by AIADMK govt: Stalin

Inaugurating the one lakh power connections to farmers scheme here, Stalin said during the past 10 years of AIADMK's rule, only 1,481 MW of additional power capacity was added in the state.

Chennai, Sep 23 (IANS) Only 53 MW of additional power capacity was added by the erstwhile AIADMK government during its 10 year rule, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin here on Thursday.

Out of that 1,428 MW capacity projects were planned by the DMK government during its rule from 2006 to 2011.

Stalin said in net effect only 53 MW of additional power capacity was installed in the 10 years of AIADMK rule.

He said that spoiling the health of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO) is the only achievement of the AIADMK government.

The power utility is laden with a debt of Rs 1.59 trillion and pays an interest of about Rs 16,000 crore per year, Stalin said.

Stalin said the AIADMK government has also entered into a long term power purchase agreement at high cost and there is a huge variance in the actual coal stock as compared to the ones in the books.

He said the DMK government is taking steps to add 17,980 MW of additional power capacity in 10 years time and preference will be given for solar power.

According to him, the government has signed an agreement with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd for mobilising about Rs 1.32 trillion and for setting up of solar and hydel power projects.

