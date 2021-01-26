Only 5K beneficiaries vaccinated on R-Day, 20 lakh so far

As per the provisional report, 5,615 beneficiaries were vaccinated in five states - Andhra Pradesh (9), Karnataka (429), Rajasthan (216), Tamil Nadu (4,926) and Telangana (35). Six adverse events following immunisation were reported.

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Only 5,615 healthcare and frontline workers were given the coronavirus vaccine on Republic Day on Tuesday - the 11th day of the drive, taking the tally of those vaccinated to over 20 lakh.

A total of 3,34,679 people were vaccinated on Monday, 31,466 on Sunday and 3,47,058 a day before that. "In view of Republic Day celebrations across the country, limited number of sessions in limited states were conducted today," the Union Health Ministry said.

A cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 has crossed 20.29 lakh on Tuesday. A total of 20,29,424 beneficiaries, till 7 p.m. on Tuesday, have been vaccinated through 36,572 sessions, as per the provisional report.

Statewise, Karnataka has inoculated 2.31 lakh people, highest so far, followed by 1.77 lakh in Odisha, 1.56 lakh in Andhra Pradesh, 1.36 lakh in Maharashtra, 1.23 lakh in Uttar Pradesh, 1.22 lakh in West Bengal, 1.30 lakh in Telangana and 1.05 lakh in Haryana.

The nationwide vaccination drive had started on January 16 with the help of two vaccines -- Covaxin and Covishield. Initially, the government aims to vaccinated one crore healthcare workers and two crore frontline workers.

--IANS

aka/vd