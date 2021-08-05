Only around 1 lakh voters not vaccinated yet: CM

Panaji, Aug 5 (IANS) Around one lakh people from a population of 15 lakh plus have eluded the state government's 100 per cent vaccination net so far, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

Sawant had set the end of July to complete 100 per cent vaccination (first jab) in the state.

The Chief Minister, however, said that since the official voter list was being used by the Health Ministry authorities to calculate the data, there could be several voters who were residing out of the state and, therefore, may not have been accounted for in the tabulation.