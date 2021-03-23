Only BJP can protect rich culture of Assam: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath addressed three public rallies at Udharbond, Silchar, and Borkhola assembly constituencies on Tuesday.Referring to tea gardens, Kamakhya temple, 'Mahu Bramputra', he said the identity and rich culture of the state "can only be protected by BJP".Referring to Congress, he alleged that the policy of the party is "divide and rule" while Bharatiya Janata Party believes in 'sabka sath, sabka vikas'.He alleged that the development of the state had been "ignored" by the Congress governments. "They had neglected the region. The development came to a standstill. Assam was unable to tackle any of its problems. With Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonwal's hard work and dedication and the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi, it has changed. With consistent efforts, we have succeeded in pushing the overall development of Assam," he said.He accused Congress of being involved in "Rhino poaching".He said the BJP government in the state had taken steps to prevent cruelty to animals and it made sure that message for the protection of rhinos is spread to every corner of the state.The Chief Minister said BJP's agenda for inclusive development includes infrastructure, education, connectivity, health and women empowerment.He said the central government was working for the overall development of the northeast region and noted that its Act East policy will be a new engine of growth.He said there had been no discrimination under the BJP-led government and people had drawn benefits from the schemes like Kisan Nidhi, Ayushman Bharat and Housing for all."Once again a double-engine government is necessary in the state," he said.Thanking the people of Assam for their contribution to the construction of the Ram temple, the Chief Minister said the temple reflects the identity of the entire country. He said Ayodhya is poised to become a key tourist attraction.Referring to the problem of floods in the state, he said the central and state governments were working together and preparing an action plan to free the state of the problem in the next five years.He also referred to surgical strike and aerial strike in response to terror attacks and said the government had given confidence that the country's borders are safe.Yogi Adityanath said three more medical colleges will be established in Assam and new airports will be established with "state-of-the-art" facilities.He said the state government has also undertaken several projects to strengthen road infrastructure."We must ensure Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat," he said. (ANI)