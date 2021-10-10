Only BJP leaders, Centre's billionaire friends are safe in country: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Addressing 'Kisan Nyay' rally in Varanasi, Vadra said, "Last week, the son of MoS (Home) mowed down six farmers with his vehicle. Families of all the victims said they want justice but all of you have seen that the government is shielding the minister and his son. Only two types of people are safe in this country today -- BJP leaders who are in power and their billionaire friends. Sonbhadra, Unnao, Hathras...All the victims said that justice is needed but there is no hope from the government."As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.Vadra said farmers have been agitating for ten months and more than 600 farmers have died. If the new laws are implemented, the land of farmers will be snatched."Farmers are protesting for over 300 days, during which more than 600 farmers have died. They are protesting because they know that their income, land and crops would go to billionaire friends of this government," stated the Congress leader.Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vadra said that he visited Lucknow to see the developments in the state but did not visit the kin of victims who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence."The Chief Minister is shielding the minister from the public forum. Prime Minister came to Lucknow to see the performance of 'Uttam Pradesh' and Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav but could not go to Lakhimpur Kheri to share the grief of the victim families. Prime Minister called the protesting farmers 'Andolanjivi' and terrorists. Yogi Ji called them hooligans and tried to threaten them. And, the minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said that he would make the protesting farmers fall in line within 2 minutes," she alleged.Mentioning the disinvestment of Air India, the Congress general secretary said, "Modi Ji bought two aircraft for himself for Rs 16,000 crores last year. He sold the entire Air India of this country for just Rs 18,000 crores to these billionaire friends."She said Congress workers are not afraid of anyone and they will keep fighting until the Union Minister Teni resigns. She alleged that no development has been done since the BJP government came to power. She urged people to stand by her and the Congress party."Dalits, minorities, women...No one is safe. The time has come. It is about the country, not just the election. The country is not the property of the BJP. This is your country. If you remain entangled in their politics, neither you nor the country will be saved," she said.The 'Kisan Nyay' rally was held at a ground in the Rohania area in the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.Earlier in the day, Vadra offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to stay in Uttar Pradesh for five days every month, presumably to zero in on her campaigning agenda ahead of the upcoming State Assembly polls scheduled early next year. (ANI)