Only emergency surgeries in Delhi govt hospitals

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday that only emergency surgeries would be taken on priority in government-run hospitals, while planned surgeries will not be available till further order.

"Planed surgeries are in high number while emergency surgeries are usually in less number. Therefore, hospitals authorities have been directed to admit non-covod patients only if it is emergency case," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.