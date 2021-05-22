Only expert drivers to transport O2, Centre's plan afoot

All the states and Union Territories (UTs) have been directed to create a pool of trained drivers, and that 500 such trained drivers are to be made available immediately.

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) As India's major focus has been on quick and smooth delivery of Liquid Oxygen (LOX), the Centre has begun to create a pool of trained drivers to transport the life-saving commodity to various parts of the country and replace the existing drivers.

The number of drivers to be increased to 2,500 in the next two months.

In this regard, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced that "only trained drivers with adequate training and having 'hazardous cargo' license are allowed to operate the LOX trucks".

Therefore, the Ministry said, "there is an urgent need to make available a large pool of trained drivers who can supplement or replace the existing drivers, keeping in mind 24x7 operations".

Also, as a part of a strategy which may be adopted to create an additional pool, it is suggested to quickly pick skill drivers with training in handling hazardous chemicals and LMO handling through a short program and apprenticeship.

The driver must be skilled Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) license holders in hazardous chemicals and LMO handling through short (3/4 days) program and apprenticeship.

Such training modules have been designed with the help of the Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSSC), Indian Chemical Council (ICC), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) & medical oxygen manufacturers.

States and the UTs have also been requested to recommend some local drivers with HMV or hazardous chemical license to opt for these training programs.

Also, a list of all the skilled drivers would be made available on a digital platform and the services of these trained drivers could be utilized for carrying cryogenic LMO tankers.

It has also been advised that LOX tanker drivers may be facilitated with a special Covid vaccination drive and priority in admission and treatment in hospitals, in case they are found Covid infected.

--IANS

rak/in