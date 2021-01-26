Only female from Indian Army at Republic Day parade, Captain Preeti leads Schilka air defence gun contingent

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Captain Preeti Choudhary, the only female participant in the Republic Day parade this year from the Indian Army, led the upgraded Schilka weapon system contingent which featured in the parade for the first time this year.



Choudhary, of 140 Air Defence Regiment (Self Propelled), had last marched on Rajpath in the 2016 Republic Day celebration as a cadet with the National Cadet Corps (NCC).



Speaking about her role as the only woman contingent commandant, she had said that she received the opportunity because the upgraded weapon system belonged to her regiment, not because of her gender.



The upgraded Schilka weapon system, equipped with modern radar and digital fire control computers, has the ability to destroy wartime targets for low-level air defence in all-weather, keeping an accurate eye on targets. The regiment has been given an important place in the Indian Army due to the effective current demonstrations.

140 Air Defence Regiment (Self Propelled) has participated vigorously in the Indo-Pak war of 1965 and 1971, Operation Riddle, Operation Cactus Lily, Operation Trident and Operation Prakram.

140 Air Defence Regiment (Self Propelled) has been honoured with two Veer Chakra, two Sena Medal, two Shaurya Chakra, two 'Param Vishisht Seva' Medal, one 'Ati Vishisht Seva' Medal, and one 'Vishisht Seva' Medal for bravery and excellence. (ANI)

