Only handing over of PoK to India remains to be discussed with Pak: VP Naidu

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 29 (ANI): Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that the only matter which remained to be discussed with Pakistan was the handing over of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) back to India.

"What is there to discuss about Kashmir. Kashmir is an integral part of India. From 1954 onwards elections are held, Chief Ministers are elected, there is elected governments at the state, Member of Parliaments are elected. What remains to be discussed is handing over PoK to India," Naidu said at a gathering here.Speaking at the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Naval Science and Technological Laboratory here, he said that the government's measures on Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and India would not tolerate any interference in it."We will not tolerate anybody's interference in our internal affairs," he said.The Vice President also said that the Jammu and Kashmir's status change was only administrative. "The government had only made administrative changes with regard to Jammu and Kashmir," he said.In a message to Pakistan, he said that India was a peace-loving country but would give a befitting reply if anyone tried to attack it and accused the neighbouring country of aiding, abetting and funding terrorism from across the border.He said: "I can assure you that we will not attack anybody but if anybody attacks us, we will give them a befitting reply that they will not forget in their lifetime."He also urged all Indians to speak in one voice on matters of security and national integrity. (ANI)