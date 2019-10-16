Only Modi govt abrogated Article 370: Shah

Addressing an election rally at Tigaon near here, he said several Prime Ministers before Modi did not dare to take a decision to abrogate Article 370.

He accused the Congress of not taking a stand on the issue of nationalism because of vote bank politics and asked the party to clear its stand on Article 370.

Lashing out two-time former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the Union Home Minister said in another rally in Samalkha that the previous Congress regime had negotiated shady land deals.

"The Congress government worked on the principle of 3Ds -- a government of courtiers, a government of son-in-law, and of brokers of the son-in-law. The sin of giving the land of fHaryana to the son-in-law of the Delhi Durbar was committed by Hooda ji," he said. "Do you want a corrupt government, a government which works for the son-in-law of the Gandhi family or you want a corruption-free government? If you want a government committed to development, then re-elect the Manohar Lal Khattar government under the leadership of Modi ji." In another rally in Gurugram, Shah said the Congress party opposed the surgical strike, the air strike, the abrogation of Article 370 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "The Congress party leaders ask why infiltrators are being repatriated from the country. No matter how much they protest, each and every infiltrator will be thrown out of the country," he said. He said the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was at the helm in the Centre for 10 years. "Terrorists from Pakistan used to spread terror in India. But there was no expression of regret from (Prime Minister) Manmohan Singh," he said. In Jammu and Kashmir, he said, only three families were ruling the state, while panchayats (local bodies were unable to function. "Modi ji has opened the avenues of prosperity for Kashmir by revoking Article 370," he said. He praised Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. "Manohar Lal ji has developed entire Haryana," he said. Elections to the 90-member state assembly are scheduled on October 21.