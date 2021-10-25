Only Muslim player is being targeted on social media, says Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Cheif Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the only Muslim player, Mohammed Shami, is being targeted on social media after he suffered a defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.



Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "Md Shami is being targeted on social media for yesterday's match, showing radicalization, hatred against Muslims. In cricket, you win or lose. There are 11 players in the team but only a Muslim player is targeted. Will BJP govt condemn it?"

"I said earlier that this match should not have happened. We should not have played this match," he said.

Shami is being subjected to online abuse after the Men in Blue suffered a defeat against arch-rival Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. As soon as India was defeated by Pakistan on Sunday, fans took to Instagram and Twitter to pass derogatory statements on Mohammed Shami.

Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets and none of the Men in Blue bowlers were able to leave an impact as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took the bowling to the cleaners. Indian skipper Virat Kohli also saw some unruly fan behaviour and the trolls have also not been kind to him, as he is also being criticised for his captaincy during the game.

Taking a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Owaisi said, "I was also part of government's delegation and I went without a bulletproof vehicle. You have stopped vehicles in the valley, one person was killed in Poonch. The government does not have any action plan for targeted killings."

Shah is on a three-day visit to the union territory for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. (ANI)

