Only one Cong under Sonia, Sharma asserts as Chacko raises factionalism & quits

When asked about the resignation of P.C. Chacko, who earlier in the day quit the party alleging there was "no democracy" in the Congress, Sharma said: "Congress Party historically stood for internal discussion.

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) One of the key leaders of the G-23, which has been demanding sweeping reforms in the party, rejected the charge that Congress is divided ahead of the state elections and said there is no two groups in the party but only one under Sonia Gandhi.

"Issues are debated in the long history of the Indian National Congress. Those who are aware during the freedom struggle know that there was many key leaders at the same time -- Mahatma Gandhi was there, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was there, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose,...

"That tradition has continued...

"In the Indian National Congress there are no two groups in the Congress it is one Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi."

"Right now the only objective before the Congress party is to fight these elections together to defeat the BJP and other opponents.

"After the elections, other internal matters can be taken up once again...we will tell you.

"But let there be no wrong impression that the Congress party will not fight these elections as one body and soul."

The G-23 group led by former RS MP Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have been critical of some decisions taken by the party.

Congress Kerala leader, Chacko, earlier in the day resigned from the party blaming factionalism.

After his resignation he said it was unfortunate that Congress was not able to find a leader in the last one and a half years since its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

"The Congress is weakened and it is not because of any other party, it is because of its own doing."

He even said he was against any signature campaign but agreed to points raised by G-23 leaders.

