Only second dose at Punjab vaccination centres on Sundays

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Thursday that the vaccine supply to the state has been accelerated, but the coverage of vaccination due beneficiaries remain critical for the successful impact of the vaccination drive.

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (IANS) In view of maximum people waiting to receive the second dose of vaccination, the Punjab government has earmarked every Sunday for this at all Covid vaccination centres.

So, it has been decided to earmark every Sunday at all government Covid vaccination centres only for administering the second dose.

The normal vaccination sessions for the first or the second dose will remain same during the weekdays except Sunday.

Sidhu informed that by August 31, 1,36,70,847 doses have been administered and out of these 32,89,210 have received both doses of vaccine and 1,03,81,637 have received the first dose.

