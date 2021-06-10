Only tourists with both vax doses must be allowed in Goa: Minister

Panaji, June 10 (IANS) Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Thursday said that tourism should be opened once everyone in Goa gets a double vaccine dose and only those tourists who have taken both the shots should be permitted.

"My personal opinion is that once the vaccination double dose is completed, we should start inviting tourists who have taken both vaccines. We should keep Goa as well as tourists safe," Ajgaonkar said.