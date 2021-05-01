Ontario to donate 3,000 ventilators to Indian Red Cross to fight pandemic

Toronto, May 1 (IANS) Even as Canada's biggest province is facing the third wave of the coronavirus driven by new, more-contagious variants, Premier Doug Ford said the ventilators were being donated in response to calls for help from the Indian High Commissioner in Ottawa and the Consul General in Toronto.

The e700 Transport ventilators, manufactured by Brampton-based O-Two Medical Technologies, will be shipped to India soon.

The Premier said his government would also arrange transportation to India of the medical equipment being donated by the Indian diaspora and friends of India in Ontario.

"We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of India during these difficult times. Our government will keep working closely with Ajay Bisaria, High Commissioner of India and Apoorva Srivastava, Consul General of India to Toronto and stand ready to assist further with India's urgent needs, for as long as we are able to. We are all in this together and we will all overcome this together," the Ontario Premier said.

--IANS

gurmukh/rt