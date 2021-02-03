Onus of running house remains with party in power, our duty is to raise questions, says Cong legislator

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil has said that Parliament was a platform for debate and discussion and the onus of smooth running of the House lies with the party in power.



Gohil's remarks come in the wake of proceedings in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday when the Upper House was adjourned multiple times and finally proceedings were brought to a halt for the day amid sloganeering, protests and walkout by opposition members demanding a discussion on the farmers' protest over the three new farm bills.

"In our tenure, BJP leader Arun Jaitley used to say stalling the house is a weapon for opposition parties in Parliamentary practice. While the UPA was in power, it put important works on hold and held discussion and listened to voice of the opposition," Gohil said.

"We are fighting and raising the voice for whom? For those farmers who have been agitating for more than two and a half months at the borders of Delhi. Many of them have died, they are being harassed, the BJP goons attack them with stones and Police remain, spectators,... fixing nails on the road... this is not good for the country and must be debated," he said.

The Congress MLA pointed out that opposition parties had moved a motion calling for the suspension of business of the day to take up discussion on the ongoing agitation by farmers on Delhi borders but the "egoistic BJP Government" was not ready to conduct a discussion.

According to sources opposition party leaders had met after the Upper House adjourned to chalk out a strategy for Wednesday.

Sources said that the offer of the Rajya Sabha Chairman was also discussed that opposition should let the Upper House run and discussion hours can be extended but no final decision was taken as a few parties had difference of opinion.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned three times before being finally adjourned for the day on Tuesday. (ANI)

