OP Chautala meets Deve Gowda, Mulayam Singh Yadav to discuss third front

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief and former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala on Monday met former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav in Delhi to discuss the formation of the third front.



Mulayam Singh Yadav's presence in the meeting holds significance as Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are due early next year.

This meeting came in the backdrop when Opposition parties especially Trinamool Congress and Nationalist Congress Party have been holding deliberations to form a united Opposition against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.

Last Month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on a visit to Delhi to hold meetings with several Opposition leaders to chalk out strategies for future politics.

Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also met Chautala in the national capital earlier this month. (ANI).

