OP Jindal Global University breaks into world's top 500 varsities

JGU's overall ranking in the QS GER 2022 is 301-500. QS GER makes a global comparison of the employability outcomes of higher education institutions, therefore, making JGU one of the leading institutions globally for creating robust and globally recognised career pathways for the youth. To achieve this despite the turbulence of the global pandemic is extraordinary. JGU's ability to produce high-performing achievers is reflective of the university's cutting edge and progressive curriculum and effective career-services governance which enable the graduates of the university to be highly employable, and act as instruments of change at any organizations that they are a part of.

This recognition is also a testament to JGU's constant commitment to breaking the stereotypes of success within the Indian Higher Education landscape. This is indicated by multiple dimensions of this accomplishment. Firstly, JGU is the only Indian university to be featured in these rankings that is purely focused on social sciences, arts and humanities. Secondly, it is one of the only two private Indian universities on this list; the other being the nearly-six-decade old Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani). Thirdly, JGU, established in 2009, remains India's youngest university on this illustrious list of 11 other Indian universities that have made it to the QS GER rankings this year. The list includes 6 IITs, University of Delhi, BITS Pilani, University of Mumbai, Indian Institute of Science, and University of Calcutta. The youngest among the Indian institutions ranked in QS GER 2022, JGU is also among the top 71 institutions in Graduate Employment Rate (GER). JGU has also received an impressive score of 86.9/100 in Graduate Employment Rate, a key indicator considered for the rankings that involves measuring the proportion of graduates (excluding those opting to pursue further study or those who have made themselves unavailable for work) in full or part-time employment within 12 months of graduation.

Congratulating the JGU community on the achievement which cements the university's position among the world's premier higher education institutions, Naveen Jindal, Founding Chancellor, JGU, said, "I am humbled to learn that JGU now ranks among the top 500 of the world's higher education institutions in the prestigious QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022. As we mark the 12th Anniversary of JGU on 30th September 2021, this remarkable achievement couldn't have come at a better time. It is a true reflection of the vision and imagination that led to the creation of JGU in 2009. It is indeed the result of the outstanding contributions of the faculty members, students and staff of JGU across all these years. This recognition proves that efforts to establish JGU as a centre of excellence that produces outstanding leaders in various walks of life are bearing fruits. This is a commendable accomplishment during this year given the impact of the global pandemic on the employment of students worldwide. I am filled with pride to see that JGU has overcome various challenges to provide world-class employment opportunities to its students even during a global health crisis."

Expressing the significance of this accomplishment for JGU in carving a future especially for non-STEM students of India and the world, Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, JGU said, "The fact that in just 12 years since its establishment, JGU has emerged as one of the World's Top 500 universities in the coveted 2022 QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 is a fantastic recognition of the university's capacity to produce world-class graduates. In addition to putting in place world-class infrastructure and serving as a hub for erudite scholars from different parts of the globe, JGU has also established a robust Office of Career Services which connects our students with potential employers. I believe that these factors, combined with the university's focus on imparting interdisciplinary experiential learning, providing our students with opportunities of international exposure as well enabling them with internships with leading organisations have contributed immensely to the elevation of JGU's status as a globally recognized institution in QS GER 2022. JGU's entry into QS GER also shows that non-STEM graduates can also develop impactful career trajectories given the right platform. JGU will continue to work towards strengthening its platform for creating meaningful and globally recognized career pathways for non-STEM aspirants."

Recognizing the efforts of the JGU community in achieving this important milestone, Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, O.P. Jindal Global University said, "This recognition fills us with great joy and humility, especially since it comes on the heels of the QS World University Rankings (WUR) 2022, released in June this year, which ranked JGU as India's number one private University. It is a reflection of the commitment JGU has towards the youth of our nation. To have achieved this within just 12 years has made JGU the youngest Indian university in these rankings. As a non-STEM private university, JGU continues to strive towards breaking barriers. This achievement of JGU is indeed a result of the collaborative efforts of the JGU academic fraternity as a whole, including the students whose commitment and perseverance has been instrumental in achieving this important milestone. JGU will always ensure creation of experiences and curriculum that will help its students evolve into valuable assets to their employers, and demonstrate great leadership skills in their careers."

Highlighting the competitiveness of these rankings and commenting on the significance of this accomplishment, Professor Arjya Majumdar, Dean, Office of Benchmarking and Institutional Transformation, said, "JGU has made it to the top 500 universities from among a very competitive pool of institutions worldwide. In fact, it relies on a very rich data set of survey responses. For this year's edition of international rankings, QS considered responses from over 75,000 employers, over 40,800 mapped degrees and affiliations of over 29,000 high-achievers, nearly 170,000 employers' connections with graduates, and evaluated over 310,000 work placement partnerships. Also, this recognition is all the more significant this year as many young graduating students across the nation still face high levels of uncertainty amidst the ongoing pandemic. These rankings demonstrate JGU's institutional resilience and its commitment towards overcoming challenges of all kinds to continue building word-class opportunities of employment for the students."

The QS GER methodology is very robust and ensures the consideration of multiple and diverse parameters. For determining these employability rankings of higher education institutions across the world, QS considers how well reputed the institutions are among employers, whether the institutions are nurturing high-achievers, how connected institutions are to companies and how attractive the institution's recent graduates are to employers. QS considered the following indicators and weightings to calculate the scores for GER 2022: employer reputation (30 per cent), alumni outcomes (25 per cent), partnerships with employers per faculty (25 per cent), employer-student connections (10 per cent) and graduate employment rate (10 per cent).

--IANS

san/skp/