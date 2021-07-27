Open-air community classes started in J-K's Anantnag due to lack of digital access

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Department of Education has started open-air community classes in far-flung areas of Bimar Narsar villages in Anantnag district, in an effort to continue children's education while curbing the spread of COVID-19.



In addition to ongoing online classes that leave out poorer sections of society, the initiative aims to reach out to students who lack the accessibility to smartphones.

This comes amid the suspended physical classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, all educational institutions are closed and students are suffering. We tried to reach out through online classes but that is not working properly. In order to reach students belonging to poor families from far-flung areas, we have started community classes.

Teachers who reside nearby are being engaged in this process," said Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Dr Piyush Singla.

Nazir Ahmad Khan, in-charge headmaster of this community class informed that these classes are being conducted for students of kindergarten to class 10.

Students immensely appreciated the new step and said that it has come as a relief as they were unable to continue their studies in the COVID-induced restrictions.

"We did not have smartphones due to which we were not able to attend online classes. Now we are happy as we are able to study," said Arbeena Ali, a student.

Highlighting the benefit of the classes, another student Bilal Ahmad said, "We are highly benefitting because of community classes. Teachers are very cooperative."

Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the studies were gravely affected, said Insha Nabi, a student who was present at the community class.

After witnessing havoc caused by the second wave of COVID-19, in-charge headmaster said that following protocols is a top priority.

"SOPs are being followed. Children are wearing masks. It is an open area, thus social distancing is being completely taken care of," he said.

As per the media bulletin released on Tuesday, 107 new COVID-19 cases, 183 recoveries were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours. Total cases so far reached 3,20,866 and total recoveries touched 3,15,367. The death toll is at 4375. (ANI)

