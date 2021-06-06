Operating costs of Tesla lower than gasoline cruiser: Musk

San Francisco, June 6 (IANS) Tesla chief Elon Musk on Sunday said that the operating cost of a Tesla vehicle is much lower as compared to a gasoline cruiser.

"The operating costs of a Tesla are also much lower than a gasoline cruiser!" h wrote on Twitter.

Musk, recently, has blamed supply chain price pressure for incremental price increases the company has made to its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles over the past several months.