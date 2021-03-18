Operation Sankalp: Indian Navy undertakes Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Royal Bahrain Naval Force

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Indian Navy on Wednesday undertook Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Royal Bahrain Naval Force Corvette Al Muharraq in the Persian Gulf under Operation Sankalp.



"Enhancing interoperability & strengthening bilateral Maritime cooperation, Reassuring Diaspora & merchant shipping INS Talwar Mission Deployed for Op Sankalp, undertook Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Royal Bahrain Naval Force Corvette Al Muharraq in the Persian Gulf on 17 Mar 21," said Indian Navy.

PASSEXs are conducted regularly by the Indian Navy with units of friendly foreign navies, whilst visiting each other's ports or during a rendezvous at sea.

The exercises are aimed at fostering interoperability and reflecting the commitments of both, India and Bahrain, to build cooperative partnerships in meeting emergent maritime challenges.

It is in pursuance of the Government of India's commitment towards ensuring the safety of Indian-flagged merchant vessels in the Gulf region.

Maritime Security Operations, code-named Op Sankalp was initiated in the Gulf region on June 19, 2019, in the aftermath of the attacks on merchant ships in the Gulf of Oman. (ANI)

