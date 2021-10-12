Operation 'Satark' launched to increase police visibility in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): To combat and prevent crime and make public places safer, especially during festival season, by comprehensive patrolling and increasing police visibility, the South-west district Police has started a patrolling operation called 'Satark'.



Senior officials like Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police, Station House Officers and other subordinate staff, including women police officers, will be patrolling on foot.

Patrolling was carried out at Sarojini Market on Tuesday under operation.

"The patrolling is part of 'Operation Satark' which aims at facilitating a comprehensive check on routine nuisance mongers and instil confidence among the public," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South West Gaurav Sharma told ANI.

During the operation, the on-foot patrolling team will patrol every corner to facilitate a comprehensive check on routine nuisance mongers.

The officers will conduct spontaneous public interaction and meeting with various stakeholders like RWAs to obtain local inputs and first-hand feedback about the actual law and order prevailing in the area. They will also interact with vulnerable sections of society like senior citizens, women and children so that they shall feel more secured.

The operation was inaugurated on October 11 at Rangpuri clusters in Vasant Kunj. A number of 200 police personnel from all 12 police stations of the district & three COYS of outside force.

"Emphasis is being made to conduct a door-to-door survey, specifically in those areas where accommodation is available on a rental basis easily and any disruptive element may reside there for a longer period without getting identified. An intensive drive of tenant and servant variation is being carried out in operation 'Satark'," the police said.

During the patrolling in Vasant Kunj area, six history sheeters were checked and one of them was booked. A total of seven two-wheelers were impounded for violations of traffic regulations and 14 persons were detained under the Delhi Police Act. (ANI)

