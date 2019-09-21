Operation to trace suspected gas leak origin halted, situation under control: Mumbai Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): After receiving complaints of a suspected gas leak that caused panic among the resident of Mumbai, the police has said that the operation to locate gas leak origin was halted as the situation is under control now.

"Since there were no further complaints about the presence of any sort of smell or gas, the operation was halted in the morning as neither the source of leakage was found nor any further complaints were received from citizens," DCP Pranay Ashok, Mumbai Police Public Relation Officer, said on Friday in a statement.



On Thursday, Mumbai Police Control Room received a total of 82 calls regarding complaints of gas leakage from Ghatkopar, Powai, Chandivili, Jogeshwari, Malad, Vile Parle and Borivali.

Teams from local police station were dispatched immediately and they reached the spot within minutes. "We also coordinated with Mahanagar Gas Limited, RCF and BPCL. All three informed that there were no leakage from their plants or pipelines," the DCP said.

In coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Fire Brigade, City Disaster Cell was activated, a unit of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and nine fire engines were also deployed to discover the origin of gas leakage as reported by locals.

"On reaching the various spots, no further trace of the gas, nor the source of the leakage could be found. The situation is normal," the statement said. (ANI)

