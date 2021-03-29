Operations of 12 retail medical stores suspended in J&K

The reasons for suspension ranged from non-maintenance of sales records, impersonation, unhygienic/unsanitary conditions, improper storage conditions etc.

Jammu, March 29 (IANS) J&K Drug Control Organization has suspended operation of 12 retail sale establishments during a supervisory check on the outskirts of Jammu District, officials said on Monday.

The licenses were warned of severe action in case the deficiencies are not removed within stipulated period of time.

Moreover, stocks of drugs worth Rs 1.12 lakh, that were declared to be 'Not of Standard Quality by Government Analyst', have also been confiscated from the supply chain by the regulatory officers of the organisation under section 23 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

A team of officials conducted the drive to ensure that the pharmacies operate strictly in consonance with the mandate of law and in the best interest of patient care.

During the drive, inspections of chemist shops situated in Jammu District viz Jagti, Dhami, Shiba, Marh Drabi, Bamyal, Domail, Dansal, Kahpota, Raipur Satwari, Phallian Mandal, Sohanjana, Chatha, Gadi Garh, Satwari, Khirpind, Tanda, Langotian,Chak Shian, Chak Aslam, Jinder Melu, Dablehar, Rathana, Kotli, Bishnah, Ban Chak, Kheri, Rahyal, Palli Morh, Karya etc were carried out to ensure availability of safe, efficacious and quality drugs to the end users.

Statutory drug samples of more than 50 formulations were lifted randomly viz Antibiotics, PPI, Steroid, NSAIDs etc. were also for determination of strength and purity.

These samples were referred to drug testing laboratories locate within the State, the results of analysis are expected within one month as per the legal provisions.

The members of trade fraternity were impressed upon to maintain sales records of drugs falling under schedule H and H1 strictly as per mandated legal provisions.

The State Drug Controller has said that the Department shall initiate severe punitive actions against such pharmacies who indulge in any unfair/unethical trade practices.

--IANS

zi/rt