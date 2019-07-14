Operations resume hours after Delhi Metro's Magenta Line faces technical glitch

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Hundreds of passengers faced issues after services on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line were disrupted for a few hours due to a technical glitch on Sunday, officials said.

Due to the delay, train services were run in two loops temporarily -- between Janakpuri West and RK Puram and between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on its Twitter handle.



DMRC said that there was a single train movement temporarily between RK Puram and Kalkaji stations.

After a few hours, the metro operator said that normal services on the corridor resumed.

The 38.2-km-long Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in west Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida.

On June 21, services on the corridor were halted temporarily after a massive blaze broke out at a furniture market near the Kalindi Kunj metro station.

Firefighters doused the fire and operations had resumed between Botanical Garden and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh stations after a few hours. (ANI)

