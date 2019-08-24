Oppn delegation sent back from Srinagar airport protests 'undemocratic' , 'unconstitional' action

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Raising objections over their "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional" detention at the Srinagar airport, a 12-member delegation including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to the Budgam District Magistrate for being denied permission to travel in Srinagar stating that it amounts to violation of their fundamental rights.

"The objections to the delegation's movement outside Srinagar Airport and the apprehensions expressed in the order are baseless. They are tantamount to allegations against the purpose of our visit," read the letter signed by 12 leaders of Opposition parties including CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, NCP and JD(S) which were visiting the city to see the ground reality days after the Centre withdrew special status to the state and bifurcated it into two Union Territories."We record our strong objection to the basis of our detention, which prima facie is undemocratic and unconstitutional. This denial of our movement is Srinagar also amounts to a violation of our fundamental rights," it said.The Opposition said that they had arrived in Srinagar at the invitation of Governor Satya Pal Malk to express solidarity with the people Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as well to expedite process of return to normalcy."We are here at the public invitation of the honourable Governor who asked us to visit and see for ourselves the peace and normalcy that prevails. We are responsible political leaders and elected representatives and our intentions are entirely peaceful and humanitarian. We are here to express solidarity with the people Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as well to expedite process of return to normalcy," read the letter."The tone and tenor of the order read out attributes to us motives which are baseless and lack substance," it said.Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Gulam Nabi Azad said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is terrifying. "The stories we heard from the passengers of Kashmir present in our flight, would bring tears even to a stone," he said.The delegation returned to Delhi in the evening. Earlier, several leaders also were not allowed to enter Jammu and Kashmir which is in a state of lockdown since Parliament stripped its special status.Parliament also passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019, reorganizing the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without legislature. (ANI)