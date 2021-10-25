Oppn demands Goa CM's resignation over ex-Guv's graft claims

Malik in an interview to a national news channel also said that mining trucks were allowed to operate in Goa even during the lockdown and was one of the key reasons for a spurt in Covid-related cases.

Panaji, Oct 25 (IANS) The Opposition in Goa on Monday has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, after former Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik said that there was rampant corruption "in everything" in the coastal state.

"There was corruption in the Goa government in the handling of everything," said Malik, who is currently the Meghalaya Governor. He also claimed that he was sacked because he raised the issue of corruption by the incumbent BJP-led coalition government.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat has now said that Sawant should resign forthwith in wake of the charge level by Malik, who was Governor of Goa from November 2019 to August 2020.

"Hon'ble Governor Satya Pal Malik Ji always stood for the People of Goa.A He spoke the truth & completely exposed corrupt @BJP4Goa @GovtofGoa. @goacm has no moral right to continue in power after revelations made by a Constitutional Head. @DrPramodPSawant must resign immediately," Kamat tweeted.

"Thank you Hon'ble Governor Satya Pal Malikji.Goa will always remain indebted to you for your candid admission of corrupt regime of @BJP4Goa @goacm @PramodGoa. U have vindicated @INCGoa's charge of BJP making "Business fr People's Sickness" during CovidPandemic. a@PMOIndia," state Congress president Girish Chodankar said.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien who is marshalling the party's poll campaign in Goa also demanded Sawant's resignation as well as a judicial probe into the corruption charges.

"EXPLOSIVE revelations by (BJP apptd) former Governor of Goa who is current Governor of Meghalaya. Openly exposing the CORRUPTION of Goa govt & CM. Trinamool demands: Right pointing backhand index Resignation of Goa CM in 72 hrs Right pointing backhand index Judicial Enquiry with retd. SC Judge into corruption," O'Brien tweeted.

The BJP in Goa meanwhile has said that Malik has been misguided and should rethink his statement.

"Satya Pal Malik should rethink his statement... Someone has misguided Satya Pal Malik," Goa BJP spokesperson Urfan Mulla said.

--IANS

maya/vd