Oppn desperately seeking alliance as their game is up: Goa CM

Speaking at a political rally in North Goa's Siolim constituency, Sawant said that the BJP is destined to win the Assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

Panaji, Aug 31 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday chided the opposition parties for trying to desperately cobble up alliances to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly elections scheduled next year.

"You (voters) have to elect a BJP government. Many people have come to know that their game is up, which is why they are roaming around with offers of alliances. They want it done by today or tomorrow," Sawant said.

"They have realised that they will not win. The year 2022 will see a BJP government. Goans have decided that," Sawant added.

The Chief Minister's comments came amid constant jostling in opposition parties, some of which are trying to cobble up alliances.

The Goa Forward Party, a regional political outfit, has been repeatedly angling for an alliance with the Congress, even as the top state Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat as well as AICC senior observer P. Chidambaram, maintained that any alliance-related decision would be taken by the party's high command at an "appropriate time".

Another regional party, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), has also started a conversation with the Aam Aadmi Party over a pre-poll alliance.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his recent Goa visit had met MGP MLA and former Deputy CM Sudin Dhavalikar, even as both the leaders described the meeting as one of personal nature.

While the BJP has maintained that the party would be heading into the elections on its own, some party leaders have hinted at the ongoing secret talks with the MGP -- a party known for its Hindu conservative vote bank -- leadership.

