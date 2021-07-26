Oppn forces second adjournment in RS on snooping row (Ld)

The opposition shouted slogans and held placards in the well of the House and demanded discussion on the snooping issue which was not allowed by the Chair.

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha witnessed disruptions over the Pegasus snooping issue on Monday once again as the upper house met after the Chair disallowed a suspension notice moved by the opposition parties on the alleged surveillance scam.

The Deputy Chairman tried to run the House during the question hour while some questions were asked but reply could not be heard, after which the House was adjourned till 2 p.m.

Earlier, the chairman M. Venkiah Naidu said the notice by T. Siva, E. Kareem and Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed which led to a pandemonium in the House that forced the Chair to adjourn it till 12 noon.

The floor leaders of the opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha met at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the House, Kharge, to devise a strategy on the Pegasus snooping issue and jointly decided to press their demands.

The opposition is unhappy over not being allowed to raise the issue of snooping.

According to the government's stand as per rule, only after a statement from the IT Minister, a clarification can be sought.

--IANS

miz/skp/