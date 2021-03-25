Oppn is not heard in the Parliament, alleges Congress

Addressing a joint press conference of Congress' Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members here, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said, "I have been in the Parliament for the last 17 years, but I have not seen any session without calling attention to short duration discussions. The parliament is not meant for government business only."

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday alleged that the voice of the opposition is not heard in the Parliament despite it providing constructive support on key issues.

The Congress, which had opposed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Parliament, also attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying, "Where was Kejriwal on August 5, 2019 when Ghulam Nabi Azad sought the support of AAP to oppose the Bill on Kashmir?"

The Congress also attacked Kejriwal on his statement that democracy is being murdered in the country, claiming that Kejriwal had supported the BJP when democracy was killed in the country earlier.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Malliakarjun Kharge, said, "We had raised the issue of rising prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene in the House. We also asked them (government) how and where did they spend the revenue earned from cess and excise duty in the last six years, which comes to about Rs 22 lakh crore. But we didn't get any answer from the government."

Kharge said the Congress also raised the issue of farmers, but the government did not listen to it.

The Parliament was adjourned sine die on Thursday, two weeks ahead of the schedule date on April 8.

--IANS

miz/arm