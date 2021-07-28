Oppn leaders are only seen at press conferences or on Twitter: Nadda

Nadda was speaking at the BJP headquarters after launching the 'National Health Volunteers' campaign.

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Hitting out at the political opponents, BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Wednesday said that in the last one and a half years, opposition leaders are only seen at press conferences or on Twitter.

"For last one and half years, opposition parties have gone into isolation and have got themselves locked in. The opposition leaders have completely disappeared from the public domain. Leaders of opposition parties are only seen either in press conferences or on Twitter. On the other hand, crores of BJP workers are working united to serve people."

Taking a dig at the Congress, Nadda said, "Prime Minister Modi had sent ventilators to all the states procured through the PM Cares Fund. But the Congress governments did not even bother to open them."

Nadda blamed opposition parties for stalling the country's fight against Covid. "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was getting the country prepared to fight against Covid, the opposition behaved irresponsibly by raising different issues. From the start the opposition acted against humanity."

Lauding Prime Minister Modi's efforts for fighting Covid, the BJP chief said, "The India's fight against Covid under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become an example in the world. Big and developed nations having world class health services were also seen helpless against Covid."

Referring to ongoing Covid vaccination drive, Nadda said, "India's vaccination campaign is the largest and fastest-moving campaign in the world. We have overtaken all the countries of Europe."

Nadda informed that under the Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan (National Health Volunteers Campaign) two lakh villages will be reached out by the health volunteers. "I am happy that today more than 48 thousand people have registered and joined this campaign," he said.

Nadda pointed out that BJP is not just an election fighting machine but is working to serve humanity. "The Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsevak campaign launched today will become the largest health program in the world," he claimed.

