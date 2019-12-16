Oppn leaders for judicial probe into police action in Jamia

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) With the anti-CAA protests boiling over, several opposition parties have together announced their plans to intensify their fight against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country.

Opposition leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad from the Congress, Sitaram Yechuri from the CPI (M) and D. Raja of the CPI on Monday condemned yesterday's "intrusion" by Delhi police into the Jamia Millia Islamia campus. Azad demanded a judicial enquiry into the incident and pointed at protests raging on in different parts of the country.

The CPI's Sitaram Yechuri said the person who ordered the police intrusion into Jamia Millia campus must be identified and punished. The opposition leaders said they would intensify the anti-CAA movement across the country. Sunday's alleged intrusion by police into the Jamia campus in Delhi has snowballed into a major issue across the country. pvn/prs