Oppn leaders slam Bihar government in legislators' assault case

Congress MLC Prem Chand Mishra said that the suspension of the two constables is just an eyewash. It is a clear example of the brazen attitude of the Nitish Kumar government which has saved the actual culprits responsible for the brutal assault on over two dozen legislators of the opposition parties in the Assembly.

Patna, July 23 (IANS) Opposition leaders in Bihar have slammed the Nitish Kumar government for suspending only two constables for the assault on legislators.

"We will put it on the table for the upcoming monsoon session starting from July 26. The male and female legislators were assaulted by para-military forces and the entire incident was captured on cameras. Only two suspensions amount to cheating the victims and the entire nation," Mishra said.

RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav said: "Our leader Tejashwi Yadav had written a letter to the Speaker of the House. He asked Speaker Vijay Sinha to give an assurance about the safety and security of legislators of opposition parties. The Speaker is accountable for that brutal assault. He was part of the conspiracy of assaulting leaders. He can exonerate himself only after top police officials who are the actual culprits in the incident, come under the scanner."

Manoj Manjil, a CPI (ML) MLA, also attacked the Nitish Kumar government.

"It was a black day in the history of our democratic system. The DGP, DM and SSP were directly involved in that incident. They should be booked under IPC sections," Manjil said.

