Oppn leaders to meet Wed morning for chalking out joint strategy

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) After repeated adjournments on their demand for a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue, leaders of opposition parties in the Lok Sabha met on Tuesday evening and decided a meeting of leaders of both houses will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday chalk out a joint strategy.

Congress' chief whip in the lower house, K. Suresh told media that the opposition will move an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Pegasus issue.

The Parliament proceedings witnessed repeated adjournments on Tuesday too as the opposition wants the government to take up Pegasus issue and farm laws for discussion.

Opposition parties held a press conference in which Congress Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said: "One thing is very clear, the blame of the deadlock in Parliament lies squarely at the door of the government. Government is not interested in a meaningful discussion and debate. This government does not believe in its accountability to the people of India through the Parliament."

"Opposition is being blacked out inside the house, so through the media, we want to tell our people, we shall continue this fight. The government is obdurate as it is, we will force them, as in a democratic set up it is done, to come and debate, if government has nothing to hide, let them start the debate today itself, the opposition is ready."

