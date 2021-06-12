Oppn parties condemn Andhra govt's decision to increase property, garbage taxes

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Slamming the state government for increasing property tax and garbage tax on the citizens, Andhra Pradesh Congress working president Mastan Vali on Saturday said that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy is a "disciple" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has increased the taxes after being pressurised by the Centre.



"Jaganmohan Reddy had, when he was in the Opposition, said that he would not impose any taxes. But after coming to power he is increasing taxes in the name of reforms. Jagan is the disciple of PM Narendra Modi and increased property tax only due to pressure by Modi government," Mastan Vali said at an all-party round table meeting organised by the Communist Party of India (CPI).

In the meeting, the CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna asked how the state government can increase the taxes in Municipalities and corporations while the decision is to be taken by the local bodies.

"Though all the Municipalities and corporations are won by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the state government is not taking them into consideration but using commissioners to increase the taxes," Ramakrishna said.

He also condemned state minister Botsa Satyanarayana's claim that the taxes will not be a major burden on the people.

Speaking at the event, Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary P Madhu accused the state government to be playing to the tunes of the Centre.

"The state government is lying that the new increase of property tax, garbage tax and other taxes will not be a big burden on the people, but in reality it is another way round," Madhu added.

He also said that CPM is going to hold protests on June 16 and 17 across the state.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Gadde Rammohan said that his party is expressing solidarity to the agitation to be taken up by the CPM.

He said: "Jagan had alleged increase of taxes by previous TDP government. But now his government is least bothered about people's suffering because of COVID conditions, but imposing tax burden on people."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other organisations also participated in the meeting. (ANI)

