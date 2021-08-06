Oppn parties meet, decide to join farmers' protest

The leaders will march from Parliament to Jantar Mantar in support of the farmers.

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) The opposition met on Friday and decided to continue with their demand of discussion on Pegasus snooping issue, farm laws and fuel price hike. The leaders also decided to join the farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar.

The meeting was in the office of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

The meeting was attended by 14 parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which had skipped Rahul Gandhi's breakfast meet held on Tuesday.

The Friday meet was also attended by Rahul Gandhi, who has been pitching for opposition unity on key issues.

The opposition has been accusing the government for the continued stalemate in the House and not relenting to the demands of discussion.

On Thursday, Kharge accused the government of not resolving the issues and even charged the government for pushing the Bills in the House. He said that the opposition was ready for discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue. "Start the discussion right now, we are ready," he said.

