Oppn raises slogan demanding withdrawal of farm laws, RS adjourned (Ld)

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said,"After the ruling of the Chairman the opposition should adhere to his decision."

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Parliament witnessed unruly scenes after rejection of suspension notice as the opposition walked out of the Upper House on Tuesday in protest, only to return later before the Chairman's podium and raise slogans.

The House was then adjourned till 10.30 a.m.

Minutes after the house went into session for the day, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu rejected the suspension notice given by opposition on the farm laws.

The Chairman said: "The ongoing dialogue between the agitating farmers and government can be discussed during the motion of thanks of President tomorrow (Wednesday)."

The notice was given by Manoj Jha of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Ghulam Nabi Azad of Congress, T. Shiva of DMK, Ashok Siddarth of Bahujan Samaj Party, and E. Kareem from CPI-M

The opposition gave notice under rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said: "The matter is serious and farmers have been agitating for months so matter should be discussed." Same thing was said by BSP leaders Satish Chandra Mishra.

The Opposition has demanded suspension of the business and also repealing of the three contentious farm laws passed during the September session.

As many as 18 opposition parties had boycotted the President's address on Friday.

The Opposition said that the laws were passed amid a din and now should be repealed as demanded by the farmers. Azad on January 28, said: "The only issue for the boycott is farm laws."

