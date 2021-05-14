Oppn should not indulge in needless politics: Gambhir on police questioning

Lok Sabha member from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir tweeted, "Opposition should not indulge in needless politicisation of due process. Delhi Police has asked for a reply from us and we've provided all details. I will keep serving Delhi and its people to the best of my abilities always."

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) As the Congress attacked the Government over questioning by the Delhi Police of its Youth Wing President for arranging essentials for Covid patients, the BJP urged the main opposition party not to indulge in needless politics.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police officers arrived at the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) office at Raisina Road here to enquire how its National President Srinivas B.V. has been managing to provide essential medicines and oxygen cylinders to Covid patients.

Gambhir told IANS that three days ago, Delhi Police also came to his office in Jagriti Enclave and enquired about how medicines and other essentials were arranged. "I have provided all the details in writing to the Delhi Police like from where stocks of medicines or oxygen cylinders or concentrators were purchased. We also shared details about the distribution process we adopted like cross checking prescriptions with our own medical experts," Gambhir said.

The cricketer-turned-politician appealed to the Congress and other opposition parties to cooperate with the police in the legal process and not politicise the issue at the time of the pandemic.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana, who was also questioned by Delhi Police, said, "Someone has filed a petition in the High Court against 10 people including me, Gambhir, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey, Congress leader Mukesh Sharma and others alleging hoarding of medicines and other life saving equipment. On May 11, a team of Delhi Police Crime Branch also questioned me and I gave my statement," Khurana said.

Khurana added: "Only Congress and AAP politicising a court instructed enquiry by bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah into it. They are intensely politicising the issue."

Earlier, AAP MLA Dilip Panday also said that he was questioned by the police for helping people.

