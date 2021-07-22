Oppn to move privilege motion against Minister in RS

The Congress and several other parties on Wednesday had said that they are moving notices and will bring in the privilege motion against Pawar. Binoy Vishwam of the CPI has already given notice for the privilege motion.

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The opposition on Thursday will move a privilege motion against Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar for "misleading Parliament by giving false information" that there were no deaths due to lack of oxygen during the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

The Congress on Wednesday had said that it will take action. Speaking to the media, Congress leader K.C. Venugopal said that he will move a privilege notice against the minister.

"This is a blind and unconcerned government. People have seen how many of their near and dear ones have died because of lack of oxygen," the Congress leader said.

Venugopal, on whose question the minister had replied in the House, said everyone has seen how people died due to a shortage of oxygen in several states, including the national capital.

"Actually, the minister misled the House and I will move a privilege notice against that minister definitely because the minister misguided and misled the House by giving false information," he said.

His remarks come after the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that no deaths due to lack of oxygen were specifically reported by states and union territories during the second wave of Covid.

Pawar in a written reply said, "Detailed guidelines for reporting of deaths have been issued by the Union Health Ministry to all states and UTs. Accordingly, all states and UTs report cases and deaths to the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. However, no deaths due to lack of oxygen have been specifically reported by states and UTs."

Besides the oxygen death issue, the other issue to dominate the House proceedings is the snooping row. IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw will make a statement on the Pegasus row.

--IANS

miz/dpb