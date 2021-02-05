Oppn's amendment notice on motion of thanks to Presidents' address, BJP issues whip

The discussion on the address concluded on Friday with Rajya Sabha sitting for another half-an-hour enabling the speakers to participate in the discussions.

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Opposition leaders have given notice of amendment to the motion of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address while the BJP has issued a three-line whip to its party members to be present in the Upper House from Monday onwards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday and then the motion of thanks is likely to be passed.

The ruling BJP initiated the debate by fielding former Congress MPs Bhubaneswar Kalita and Jyotiraditya Scindia, both now with the BJP. On Friday,the party had used Neeraj Shekhar, a former Samajwadi Party leader who is now in the BJP.

But the opposition was not deterred. Armed with farm laws' arsenal, Congress leader Anand Sharma launched a scathing attack on the Modi government in the Rajya Sabha. A number of opposition leaders have given notice of amendment to the motion of thanks on the President's address. These include Congress MPs Digvijaya Singh, K.C. Venugopal, Deepender Singh Hooda, Chhaya Verma and Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Elamaram Kareem, among others.

The opposition is up in the arms with Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa attacking the Modi government for bringing in farm laws through the backdoor. He said,"What was the need for an ordinance? Why could we not wait for six months as no political party has mobilised the farmers, it is a spontaneous movement?" he asked.

The BJP, which attacked the opposition, is preparing for a show of strength in the Upper House by issuing a three-line whip to its party members to be present in the House from Monday onwards. Although the BJP is now comfortably placed in the Upper House, its floor managers are still preparing for voting if pressed by the opposition.

In a heated debate on Friday, Congress leader Anand Sharma said it was a black day when farm laws were passed. He demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court into the January 26 violence.

"The way the farm ordinances were brought in during the pandemic was not normal. What was the hurry? Why was it not sent to the Select Committee?" asked Sharma.

He alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the January 26 violence. "I condemn it but there should be a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court as to how a few tractors reached the Red Fort? Who allowed them entry."

"Nobody has the right to attack those who are discharging their duties. The Red Fort incident has sent shockwaves across the nation and it should be investigated. We express sympathy for the police personnel and officials who got injured during the January 26 violence," Sharma said.

The Congress leader urged the Modi government to shun arrogance and withdraw the farm laws immediately.

"We will support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government in the interest of the country but will challenge any decision which is against the democratic values of the country," Sharma added.

