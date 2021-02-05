Oppo A15s launched in new storage variant at Rs 12,490

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Friday announced the new storage variant for its A-series smartphone 'OPPO A15s'

Previously available in 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage combination, the smartphone now offers 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage at Rs 12,490.

"The new variant of Oppo A15s is built to offer customers the freedom to save more data and enjoy a seamless experience," the company said in a statement.