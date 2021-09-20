OPPO A16 with 5,000mAh battery, AI triple camera launched in India

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) OPPO on Monday launched its new smartphone OPPO A16 in India as the successor to OPPO A15 that was launched last year.

Priced at Rs 13,990 for the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, OPPO A16 comes in Crystal Black and Pearl Blue colour options.

OPPO is offering up to Rs 750 cashback on leading bank cards i.e., HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Federal Bank, BOB. Also, you can avail Easy EMI options from financers like Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financials, TVS Credit Finance, Home Credit, and Mahindra Finance.