OPPO all set to launch new fitness band on March 9

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Smartphone brand OPPO on Thursday announced that it is all set to unveil a new fitness band -- OPPO Band Style -- on March 9.

The fitness band offers real-time heart rate and continuous SpO2 monitoring, breathing quality assessment even during sleep.

The band features a 1.1-inch full colour AMOLED screen and comes with 12 workout modes, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, badminton, cricket which works as an exercise log and provide convenient functions, perfect for active, quick-paced lifestyles.