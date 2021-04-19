OPPO brings A54 smartphone in 3 variants to India

OPPO A54 with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM will cost Rs 13,490, the 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant will be available for Rs 14,490 and the and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model will cost Rs 15,990.

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Smartphone brand OPPO on Monday launched A54 in India with a 5,000mAh battery, triple rear camera and 18W fast charging technology, that starts from Rs 13,490.

The 16.55cm A54 with punch-hole display and housing Mediatek Helio P35 (MT6765) Octa-Core Processor will be available from April 20 in three colours (Crystal Black, Starry Blue and Moonlight Gold) in Flipkart and retail outlets in the country, the company said in a statement.

"A Series is designed to enhance or complement our users' lifestyles and OPPO A54 achieves just this with a phone that manages to balance a high-end performance with contemporary design," said Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India.

According to the company, the 5000mAh battery will last up to 2.2 days on a single charge or give 19.9 hours of YouTube video playback.

The users can expand storage capacity to 256GB with a Micro SD card.

The smartphone comes with Face Recognition and Side Fingerprint Unlock technology.

The rear camera system features a 13MP main camera, 2MP macro camera for close range shots and 2MP Bokeh. There is a 16MP front camera for selfies.

