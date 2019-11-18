Oppo defaming me vis-a-vis land purchases in Maha: Goa CM

Panaji, Nov 18 (IANS) Even as the Opposition continues to bait Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over purchase of several tracts of land in Maharashtra, Sawant on Monday, warned his critics of a defamation suit and said, that while he had purchased land tracts in Sindhudurg district, the quantum of land purchased, was not as much as was being alleged by his political opponents.

Sawant in a press conference specially organised to rebut allegations made against him, also said that the Opposition appeared to have misread his property documents, including a decimal point and ended up committing a faux pas.

"I have not purchased crores of square metres as Goa Forward party leader Vijai Sardesai has alleged. If he continues to make false allegations against me I will be forced to take legal action against him," Sawant told reporters. Sardesai, a former Deputy Chief Minister had claimed, that Sawant in one of the several transactions, had purchased 2,966 acres of land in Maharashtra, while Sawant now insists that it is only 2.966 acres (29,660 sq. mts), quoting property documents. "Perhaps they have not seen the decimal point," Sawant said. Sawant also said, that he had to avail of loans from various banks to purchase the parcels of land. "I have loans to show for these transactions. The payments have also been done from my bank account," Sawant said. maya/rs