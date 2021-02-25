OPPO developing phone with second display within rear camera

The patent, filed by OPPO Guangdong Mobile Communications Co., Ltd at CNIPA(China National Intellectual Property Administration) has been published on February 19, reports GizmoChina.

Beijing, Feb 25 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has patented a unique smartphone with a tiny display housed within the rear camera module.

According to the patent, the rear has a circular camera layout with cut-outs for lenses and a small hole likely an LED flash.

As per the report, the small display can be used for showing time, date, quick Notifications, fitness data, and more.

The smartphone will also feature a curved display at the front, an USB-C, SIM card slot, speaker, a primary mic at the bottom, and a secondary mic up top

Earlier, OPPO patented a new compact smartphone with a slider mechanism that expands its display.

The Chinese tech giant filed the design patent with the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration). The patent consisted of 28 product images and a short description as well.

According to the patent images, upon pulling the display up, the screen gets longer and taller into an "open" position, the screen gets about 80 per cent larger when it is opened up.

--IANS

wh/rt