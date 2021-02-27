OPPO Enco X earbuds bring premium sound under Rs 10K

At Rs 9,990, the earbuds come with the same stem-style design and a pebble-shaped, storage/charging case.

In terms of design, the earbuds score really decent marks thanks to their built-in quality.

To add more charm to the segment, OPPO has launched Enco X true wireless earbuds in the country, with an aim to deliver a high-end experience without the premium price tag.

The charging case has a USB Type-C charging port and an LED indicator that talks about the battery level.

The earbuds house intelligent and intuitive controls. You can double-tap either earpiece to skip to the next song or answer/end a call.

You can switch between music and answer calls anytime without the hassle of taking out your smartphone.

You can also customise the double-tap control through the app (available functions include play/pause, previous song, and next song). Double-tap control can be turned off if needed.

Slide up or down on either side of the earphones to control the volume. You can also customise the slide control through the app. Slide control can be turned off if needed.

Three-tap control can activate Google Voice Assistant, Apple's Siri, and Amazon Alexa., so you can access smart services without taking your phone out.

Each earbud is extremely lightweight, weighing merely 4.8 grams which makes them pretty comfortable to wear.

They are equipped with a high-end, dual-core digital Bluetooth noise cancellation chip.

Using a dual-fed microphone design with a high signal-to-noise ratio, the earphones provide hybrid active noise cancellation. Multiple modes allow the user to choose the strength of noise reduction.

The earphones use a triple-mic noise reduction design. Each side has three highly sensitive microphones, and two of the out-of-ear microphones are for beamforming. The earphones can accurately recognise voices (the user) and avoid surrounding noise.

The OPPO Enco X earphones use a Bluetooth 5.2 chip, which enables a seamless and smooth connection.

In terms of battery, with active noise cancellation (ANC) on, the company has rated the battery life at 4 hours (single charge) and 20 hours total with the charging case.

During the review, it managed to churn out a little over three hours of music playback on a single charge (with ANC on).

With a wireless charger compatible with Qi wireless charging protocol, you can charge the charging box easily.

Conclusion: OPPO Enco X is one of the best earphone releases of 2021. If you are planning to buy true wireless budget earbuds, this one would be a good buy.

