OPPO patents smartphone with sideways sliding selfie camera

Beijing, Feb 18 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has patented a sideways sliding selfie camera that goes from one end on the top bezel to the other.

The patent was filed with WIPO or World Intellectual Property Organisation and includes 33 pages detailing how the tech will work.

The idea behind the sliding camera is to capture images from different angles, and that would be done if the camera sensor is mounted on a guide block, going from one end to another on a rail, reports GSMArena.