OPPO patents vein unlocking tech for its wearable devices

Beijing, Aug 13 (IANS) Smartphone maker OPPO has recently been granted a patent for a new technology that could be used in its future wearable devices.

The company has patented a vein unlocking tech, which is likely a form of a biometric security system, GizmoChina reported on Friday.

The new technology has a patent number of CN110298944B and describes a "Venous Unlocking Method and Vein Unlocking Device." Oppo had applied for this patent back in 2019, which was only recently granted. As per the description, the patent is for a vein unlocking technology.