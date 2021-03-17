OPPO Reno5 F with a quad-camera setup launched

Beijing, March 17 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has launched its new smartphone 'OPPO Reno5 F' with a quad-camera setup and MediaTek chipset.

The phone is currently retailing in Kenya for KES 31,499 and it will reach more markets soon, reports GSMArena.

The OPPO Reno5 F is equipped with a 6.43-inch FHD+ 60Hz AMOLED display with 135Hz of touch sampling rate and will be boosted up to 180Hz sampling during Game mode.